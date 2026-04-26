Man in police custody for taking PMPML bus on joyride

A 20-year-old man from Uttarakhand drove off with a Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) bus from the premises of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) building on Saturday afternoon. He steered it through the heart of the city before police intercepted him near Gokhale Memorial Square on Gopal Krishna Gokhale Road. No injuries were reported.

The incident was made possible after the driver of the bus which operates on the Wagholi-Pune Municipal Building route had left the ignition key in the vehicle after being reassigned to a different route. The youth, who was present at PMC terminus at the time, seized the opportunity, started the bus and drove it down Jangli Maharaj (JM) Road before reaching Gokhale Memorial Square, where a public event was underway.