Man in police custody for taking PMPML bus on joyride

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A 20-year-old man from Uttarakhand drove off with a Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) bus from the premises of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) building on Saturday afternoon. He steered it through the heart of the city before police intercepted him near Gokhale Memorial Square on Gopal Krishna Gokhale Road. No injuries were reported.
The incident was made possible after the driver of the bus which operates on the Wagholi-Pune Municipal Building route had left the ignition key in the vehicle after being reassigned to a different route. The youth, who was present at PMC terminus at the time, seized the opportunity, started the bus and drove it down Jangli Maharaj (JM) Road before reaching Gokhale Memorial Square, where a public event was underway.
Police personnel deployed for security duty at the event received information about the stolen bus in time. Acting swiftly, they intercepted the vehicle and took the young man into custody.
“The bus arrived at the PMC terminus in the afternoon. The driver was subsequently assigned a different route and, in his haste, left the ignition key near the steering wheel. The youth from Uttarakhand found the bus empty and took advantage of the situation. He drove it past the PMC Building and along Jangli Maharaj Road, reaching Gokhale Memorial Square, where he was attempting to drive against the flow of traffic. Our personnel, who had received information about this, acted with presence of mind and intercepted the bus,” said Girish Nimbalakar, Senior Police Inspector, Deccan Police Station.
Late on Saturday night, the process of registering a case against the youth under the Motor Vehicles Act and other relevant provisions of law was underway at Shivajinagar Police Station. A senior police official stated that leaving a bus key unattended constitutes negligence and that the concerned PMPML driver will face an inquiry by the administration.
The incident has drawn comparisons to one of Pune’s most tragic road mishaps. On January 25, 2012, Santosh Mane hijacked a State Transport (ST) bus from the Swargate bus stand and went on a rampage. The speeding bus mowed down pedestrians and vehicles along Shankarsheth Road and Swargate, killing nine people and injuring 27 others.
Saturday’s incident, while fortunately ending without casualties, has once again raised serious questions about vehicle security protocols at public transport depots.