Pune: PMPML bus conductor arrested for molesting 17-year-old girl, say police

The Pune city police have arrested a Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) bus conductor for allegedly molesting a 17-year-old girl on Monday.

A first information report (FIR) in the case has been registered with a station under the Pune city police against the 30-year-old conductor. The victim is a class 11 student at a prominent Pune school, said the police.

A police officer said: “The girl was going home in a PMPML bus around noon after finishing her school. The conductor of the bus inappropriately touched her multiple times after an exchange of words between them about standing inside the bus. The girl then raised the alarm inside the bus and also informed her parents. The parents approached the police station nearest to them. The case was later referred to us and we launched a probe.”

The officer added: “We have arrested the 30-year-old conductor of the PMPML bus and booked him under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections on sexual harassment by unwelcome physical contact and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.”

Earlier, in a separate case, an 11-year-old girl was allegedly raped on the campus of a school in Pune during school hours on March 23. A day later, the police arrested a 36-year-old suspect who is an old acquaintance of the girl’s father.

The Pune police are also probing a case registered in the third week of this month in which an 11-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her father several times in 2017 when they were in Bihar and by her brother in 2020 when they moved to Pune. The complaint also says that the girl’s grandfather and an uncle also sexually abused her several times in 2021.