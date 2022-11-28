Pune: PMPML bus catches fire, no casualties reported

A Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML) bus got partially gutted after it caught fire near Chandani Chowk area of Pune on Monday evening. No casualties were reported in the fire.

The bus driver informed the passengers about the fire when it started, which helped them escape well in advance.

According to the information given by Pune Fire Brigade, the fire started around 7.30 pm on the PMPML bus running on Compressed Natural Gas (CNG). The incident took place on Bhugaon Road near Chandani Chowk. After receiving a call at the Fire brigade control room, two fire tenders were deployed in response.

A PMPML bus got partially gutted after it caught fire near Chandani Chowk area of Pune on Monday evening. No casualties were reported in the fire.

Watch video pic.twitter.com/uBS2HmtQB3 — Express PUNE (@ExpressPune) November 28, 2022

Fire Officer Gajanan Paturdkar said, “When we reached, the upper portion of the bus was engulfed in flames. We brought the fire under control within minutes and then conducted the cooling operation by spraying water to prevent any secondary fire.”

“The inside seating of the bus has been gutted in the fire and the remaining body has less damage. We have been told that the there were some passengers in the bus but they were all made to deboard after the driver reported a fire in the engine compartment. No casualties have been reported in the fire,” he added.

The bus fire and the firefighting operation affected the traffic on Bhugaon road for a while but the normal flow resumed after the fire was brought under control, officials said.