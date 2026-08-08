Pune state-run buses run over 2 women in separate road accidents

The police have booked drivers of the PMPML buses that caused the road accidents.

In separate road accidents, speeding buses of the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) ran over two women on Friday.

The police have identified the deceased as Nirmala Naresh Pillay, 57, resident of Naik Chawl in Bopodi, and Sunita Ganpat Kate, 54, of Vitthal Wadi in Akurdi.

The police said that the first incident occurred near Bopodi bridge bus stop at 4 pm when a state-run bus knocked Pillay down, who was walking on the road, killing her on the spot. The Khadki police arrested the bus driver, Sumanta Gambhire, 22, of Hadapsar, for causing death due to negligence.

In the second incident, Kate, riding pillion on a motorcycle on the Pune–Ahilyanagar highway in Chandan Nagar, was fatally hit by another PMPML bus around 11.30 am. Her 20-year-old son, Karan, who was riding the two-wheeler, sustained injuries in the crash, the police said.