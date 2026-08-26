No ease up in fatal accidents: 60 killed in PMPML bus crashes since 2024

The death of a Defence Institute of Advanced Technology (DIAT) student, who fell from the front door of a moving Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML) bus and was run over by a school bus on Sinhagad Road on Monday, has put the spotlight back on the transport utility’s troubling accident record over the past three years.

Data shared by the corporation shows that fatal bus accidents in Pune have not eased despite efforts to bring down the overall accident count.

In 2024-25, PMPML’s combined fleet of corporation-owned and contract-operated buses was involved in 61 accidents that claimed 24 lives, left 21 people seriously injured, and caused minor injuries to 18 others.

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The following year, 2025-26, saw the total number of accidents drop to 43. Yet 25 people died in these crashes, one more than the previous year, while 24 others were seriously injured. The trend reveals a worrying pattern: even as the overall number of accidents fell, fatal crashes edged up.

Between April and August in the current FY2026-27, PMPML buses were involved in 23 accidents, which claimed 11 lives and left 10 people seriously injured. Buses operated by private contractors accounted for the bulk of these incidents: 16 accidents, nine deaths, and seven serious injuries, compared to seven accidents, two deaths, and three serious injuries involving corporation-owned buses.

The corporation currently runs about 684 buses with 2,364 drivers, while private contractors operate 1,277 buses with 3,214 drivers. Notably, all e-buses in the city are run by private operators.

Commuters say rash driving is routine

For daily commuters, the numbers only confirm what they already experience on Pune’s roads. Rohit Chothe, an IT professional from Shahu Nagar who daily travels to Yerawada, said rash driving is common.

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“Some drivers operate buses very roughly, especially at intersections where the BRT lane briefly opens to mixed traffic. When I am driving outside the BRT corridor, I often cannot clearly see a bus approaching inside due to the barricades. At intersections, buses come at high speed, and there have been several near misses. I have also witnessed minor accidents happen because of their reckless driving,” Chothe said.

He also highlighted drivers routinely ignoring basic traffic rules, including signals and pedestrian crossings.

“Many drivers behave as if they are exempt from traffic regulations. They are rarely seen obeying traffic signals properly, and even when they stop, the bus is often halfway over the zebra crossing. How are pedestrians supposed to cross? Traffic cops also rarely take action against them,” he said.

Chothe called for tougher enforcement against errant drivers. “This should stop. Enforcement should be tightened, and drivers must face action; otherwise innocents will keep losing lives,” he said.

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PMPML says efforts on

Responding to the concerns, Yashwant Hinge, Chief Transport Manager (Operations) at PMPML, told The Indian Express that driver training was already in progress across both corporation-owned and contractor-operated fleets.

“We have been continuously training our drivers. The PMPML and private contractor’s drivers have already been trained at the Institute of Driving Training and Research (IDTR). They are also currently being trained by the ‘Synergy’ firm under CSR activity. 50 drivers are receiving two-day training at PMPML’s Swargate office now. During the training, they are shown videos of safe driving practices, trained to identify black spots, and are briefed on traffic rules about speed limits, speed breakers, bus stops, and also the do’s and don’ts to ensure safe driving – 2,000 drivers have been trained there so far,” Hinge said.

He added that not every accident could be attributed to driver error, and that action is taken depending on the severity of each case. “Efforts are being taken to avoid accidents; also, not every time the PMPML drivers are at fault. Following an accident, we do a detailed inspection and, on a case-by-case basis, based on the severity of the accident, either the driver is suspended for a month or dismissed, and compensation to victims is provided promptly. To find the exact cause of the accidents, dashcams have been proposed but are yet to get a nod from the board of directors,” Hinge added.