Accessibility gaps, rash driving concerns leave disabled commuters struggling

For many Pune commuters, PMPML’s Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) network is meant to offer faster and more efficient travel. However, commuters and transport activists have raised concerns that poor accessibility at several BRT stops and alleged rash driving by some

bus drivers are making the system difficult, and, at times, dangerous, to use, particularly for persons with disabilities.

Anushka Tapshalkar, a frequent commuter who travels between Nigdi and Pune University Chowk, said several BRT stations are not designed keeping the needs of disabled commuters in mind. “At some BRT stops, like Wakad Phata and Pawar Vasti near Ravet, among others, the entry and exit passages are so narrow that even an able-bodied person sometimes struggles. How would a person with a disability pass through them?” she said.

Tapshalkar added that reaching the bus stops itself can be challenging. “It is already difficult to navigate speeding and continuous traffic and then walk through the outside footpaths to the middle of the road at the BRT stop. Imagine how difficult it would be for a disabled person to deal with all this inconvenience,” she said. According to her, these challenges might be discouraging many persons with disabilities from using public transport. “Because of this hassle, many such commuters must be staying away from public transport altogether,” she added.

Sanjay Shitole, secretary of commuter rights group PMPML Pravasi Manch, said the issue is particularly severe for wheelchair users travelling on the BRT corridor between Aundh and Ravet and other BRT routes. “For wheelchair-bound passengers using the PMPML BRT system, narrow entry and exit points present severe obstacles. These architectural hurdles largely prevent independent travel, turning a standard commute into a highly stressful and often dangerous experience,” he said.

Shitole questioned the planning process behind the BRT infrastructure. “There should have been dialogue and coordination with civic bodies like PCMC and PMC before planning and constructing the bus stops. Before finalising any plan, officials should speak with their major stakeholders, passengers, and understand their needs,” he said. He also pointed out that accessibility is a legal requirement. “In India, all public structures must be made accessible under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPwD) Act,” he added.

Apart from accessibility concerns, commuters have also alleged that rash driving by some PMPML bus drivers has become a serious safety issue. Rohit Chothe, an IT professional from Shahu Nagar, said the narrow BRT corridors leave little room for error. “The BRT routes are almost the same width as the buses themselves, so drivers need to be extremely precise. Even a few inches of mistake can have serious consequences,” he said.

Chothe alleged that some drivers operate buses aggressively, especially at intersections where the BRT lane briefly opens to mixed traffic. “When I am driving outside the BRT corridor, I often cannot clearly see a bus approaching inside it. At intersections, buses come at high speed, and there have been several near misses. I have also seen minor accidents happen because of their reckless driving,” he said.

Story continues below this ad

He further claimed that some drivers disregard basic traffic rules. “Many drivers behave as if they are exempt from traffic regulations. They are rarely seen obeying traffic signals properly, and even when they stop, the bus is often halfway over the zebra crossing. How are pedestrians supposed to cross? Traffic cops also rarely take action against them,” he said. Calling for stricter enforcement, Chothe added, “This should stop. Enforcement should be tightened, and drivers must face action; otherwise innocents will keep losing lives.”

Responding to the concerns, PMPML Chairman and Managing Director Mahesh Awhad said, “The Aundh-Ravet region of BRT infrastructure was constructed by the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and later handed over to PMPML. But we will assess and make the required changes to the BRT entry-exit infrastructure as necessary for specially abled commuters,” he said.

On complaints regarding rash driving, Awhad said PMPML plans to introduce bi-directional dashcams in buses. “The dashcam will capture both the front view and the driver’s movements. This will help us identify the actual reasons behind accident cases and detect violations such as signal jumping, rash driving, skipping stops and using mobile phones while driving,” he said.