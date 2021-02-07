Pune: PMPML back on its feet, revenue crosses Rs one crore mark first time in 10 months

It was only in September when full capacity bus service was restored, the PMPML revenue witnessed improvement.

The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML), Pune’s transport undertaking whose revenue had dipped drastically during the lockdown period, is witnessing a revival in its fortune this month. For the first time in 10 months, it has registered revenue from ticket collection beyond Rs one crore.

PMPML spokesperson Satish Gate said February has begun on a promising note for the transport undertaking as the revenue collection is witnessing an appreciable rise. “On February 1, we collected Rs 1.05 crore revenue. This was the highest since lockdown was imposed in March and bus services went off the roads,” he said.

As per the figures available, the total revenue collection from ticket sale stood at Rs 1.05 crore on February 1 when 6.90 lakh commuters travelled by its buses. On February 2, the revenue collection stood at Rs 99.81 lakh when the passenger intake stood at 6.8 lakh. On February 3, PMPML recorded Rs 97.50 lakh revenue when the 6.76 lakh commuters by its buses.

PMPML officials said after the lockdown was imposed they plied only 10 per cent of its buses. “This service was only for those who were involved in essential services like civic employees and medical staff,” said officials. As a result, the daily revenue collection fell to a low of Rs one lakh per day.

It was only in September when full capacity bus service was restored, the PMPML revenue witnessed improvement. However, passengers intake did not register much improvement in the next two-three months. From January, things began to change with passenger count shooting up though it is yet to reach the pre-COVID period high of 10 lakh passengers a day, officials said.

PMPML officials said due to the dip in revenue collection, they had to lay off thousands of temporary employees while some permanent employees were transferred to civic services. “On top of this, the state government also failed to bail out the transport undertaking as the government itself was facing a financial crunch,” officials said

Gate said the number of buses on road has reached the pre-COVID period.