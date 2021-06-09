Pune: PMC will import drugs from South Africa for animals in Katraj zoo

According to the PMC, there are 425 animals, birds and reptiles of 62 different species in the Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park. (File)

Unable to procure necessary drugs in the country, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to purchase them from South Africa, for giving anaesthesia to animals in the Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park for diagnosis and treatment of ailing animals.

The civic standing committee approved the purchase of anesthesia drugs from the South Africa-based Wildlife Pharmaceuticals, said Hemant Rasane, chairperson of the standing committee.

Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar has sought permission for the PMC to purchase Etorphine Hydrochloride-Captiva 98, Diprinorphine Hydrochloride-Activon and Naltrexone Hydrochloride-Trazonil at a cost of 1,805 dollar which is approximately Rs 1.35 lakh from South Africa while applying for permissions from various national and international agencies to import the drugs.

According to the PMC, there are 425 animals, birds and reptiles of 62 different species in the Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park. There is a need to give anaesthesia to the animals for diagnosis, laboratory tests, treatment and transfer from one enclosure to another or during an exchange of animals with another zoo. Xylazine and Ketamine drugs have been mostly used for giving anaesthesia to the animals in the zoo as it is most effective for most of the animal species. However, it does not have the expected effect on bison and elephants.

“The zoo has bison and elephants. Thus, the use of `narcotic’ category drugs like Etorphine Hydrochloride is used to give anaesthesia to them but that is not available with the zoo,” he said, the drug is not available in the country so could not be purchased.

In recent times, the zoo has procured the drugs from other states for giving treatment to the ailing bison in the zoo. “It is necessary to purchase Etorphine Hydrochloride, Diprinorphine Hydrochloride and Naltrexone Hydrochloride for giving them in limited quantities for giving anesthesia to Bison and Elephants. The drugs are not available in the country and the Dehradun-based Wildlife Institute of India has informed that the South African company can supply the necessary drugs,” Kumar said, adding that the PMC has communicated with the company and understood the entire process for importing the drug.