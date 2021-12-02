Pune Infra Watch: PMC looks for new consultant for 24×7 water supply project

After the exit of the consultants for its ambitious 24×7 water supply project, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is on a look out for a new consultant to carry forward the ongoing project.

PMC consumes 300 litre per capita per day (lpcd) water against 150 lpcd as per the norms of the Central Public Health and Environmental Engineering Organisation (CPHEEO).

In spite of the high average consumption of water per capita, certain areas receive very low and inequitable water supply due to the design and water infrastructure deficiencies in the overall water supply system. Therefore, the PMC had invited a proposal from reputed consultants in the urban water sector to prepare a comprehensive Detailed Project Report (DPR) to provide 150 lpcd water for domestic consumption.

The proposal was to cater to the population of 3.5 million and also for the projected rise in population with the best engineering practices, including system rehabilitation, network analysis, corrective measures such as leak detection, system re-engineering, network rehabilitation. Proposal was also sought to suggest an appropriate cost-effective model to meet the city’s water demand for the next 30 years.

Previously, Studio Galli Ingegneria (SGI) was appointed as a consultant for the work. SGI prepared a DPR and an estimate of the project worth Rs 2,000 crore. The total project work is divided into seven packages and each package was taken up separately.

“At present, due to unavoidable circumstances, the current consultancy contract is terminated. Thus, PMC proposed to invite a fresh project management consultancy for balance works of equitable water supply projects (24×7),” said an officer.

SGI has completed a verification of the work done by the contractor, scope of topography survey, existing network survey, conditional assessment survey, hydraulic design and preparation of a system improvement plan of all the 141 water supply zones in PMC’s old limit. The consultant also completed the work of validating the design of transmission lines for supplying water from the Water Treatment Plants (WTPs) to various service reservoirs. SGI also completed the work of finalising the levels and capacities of various service reservoirs required for particular water supply zones considering the existing reservoirs in the PMC area.

“Although these activities are complete, once again these activities need to be revalidated by the newly-appointed consultants as and when required as per the site conditions during execution, as per instructions of the engineer in-charge,” he said.

In the first phase, work orders were issued for execution of construction of overhead water tanks. In the second phase, work orders were issued for execution of revamping the existing water distribution network and construction of pump houses and supply of water metres and their installations. Out of the seven packages, one package is for construction of water tanks, another package is for designing and execution of transmission line works and the remaining five packages are for revamping the existing distribution water network for the design period till year 2047.

Approximately, Rs 75 crore will have to be spent in providing and laying transmission lines. Also, a few tanks not considered previously would have to be constructed at a cost of Rs 25 crore. Considering the present water demand and future growth in population, it is necessary to construct a new 125 MLD raw water pumping station and water treatment plant at Vadgaon Budruk. Construction of new staff quarters building at cantonment water treatment plant will also have to be considered.

“The new consultant will have to carry out its revalidation, preparation of tender and technical and financial evaluation, construction, supervision, operation and maintenance supervision and necessary bills recommendations,” the officer said.