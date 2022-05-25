scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 25, 2022
Must Read

Pune: PMC drops water closure plan over President Ramnath Kovind’s visit

The PMC had earlier declared that most parts of the city will have no water supply on Thursday as it had decided to undertake urgent repair and maintenance works at various pumping stations.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
May 25, 2022 4:58:35 pm
The repair works were to be undertaken at the water pumping stations at Parvati, Cantonment, SNDT and Holkar Bridge. (Representational)

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Wednesday said it has decided to cancel the planned water closure in the city on Thursday and Friday over the visit of President Ramnath Kovind on Friday.

The PMC had earlier declared that most parts of the city will have no water supply on Thursday as the civic body had decided to undertake urgent repair and maintenance works at various pumping stations.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The repair works were to be undertaken at the water pumping stations at Parvati, Cantonment, SNDT and Holkar Bridge. The areas that were to be affected included the entire central part of the city, Karvenagar, Kothrud, Deccan, Shivajinagar, Pune Cantonment, areas alongside the Pune-Solapur Road and Kirkee. The supply was to be restored on Friday.

Best of Express Premium

(Joining) BJP an option, AAP has better strategy than Congress: Hardik PatelPremium
(Joining) BJP an option, AAP has better strategy than Congress: Hardik Patel
Explained: The new Indo-Pacific blocPremium
Explained: The new Indo-Pacific bloc
Rising global rates, Re fall may scale down India Inc ECB plansPremium
Rising global rates, Re fall may scale down India Inc ECB plans
Opinion: Decolonising science in Indian educationPremium
Opinion: Decolonising science in Indian education
More Premium Stories >>

“The water closure planned in the city on Thursday has been cancelled due to the scheduled visit of President Ramnath Kovind in the city,” said Annirudha Pawaskar, Chief Engineer and in-charge of the civic water supply department.

More from Pune

The President will be attending a function to launch the celebration of the 125th anniversary of the Laxmibai Dagdusheth Halwai Datta Mandir Trust.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 25: Latest News

Advertisement