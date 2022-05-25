Pune: PMC drops water closure plan over President Ramnath Kovind’s visit

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Wednesday said it has decided to cancel the planned water closure in the city on Thursday and Friday over the visit of President Ramnath Kovind on Friday.

The PMC had earlier declared that most parts of the city will have no water supply on Thursday as the civic body had decided to undertake urgent repair and maintenance works at various pumping stations.

The repair works were to be undertaken at the water pumping stations at Parvati, Cantonment, SNDT and Holkar Bridge. The areas that were to be affected included the entire central part of the city, Karvenagar, Kothrud, Deccan, Shivajinagar, Pune Cantonment, areas alongside the Pune-Solapur Road and Kirkee. The supply was to be restored on Friday.

“The water closure planned in the city on Thursday has been cancelled due to the scheduled visit of President Ramnath Kovind in the city,” said Annirudha Pawaskar, Chief Engineer and in-charge of the civic water supply department.

The President will be attending a function to launch the celebration of the 125th anniversary of the Laxmibai Dagdusheth Halwai Datta Mandir Trust.