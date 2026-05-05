Ahead of monsoon, PMC urges occupants of 36 unsafe buildings to vacate

The PMC clarified it will not be held responsible if the buildings were to collapse during the monsoon. (Photo generated using AI)

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has appealed to occupants of 36 dilapidated structures — especially wadas — to vacate the premises before the monsoons to avoid any untoward incidents.

Several wadas in the heart of the city are in a dilapidated state and unsafe for use. The PMC administration every year undertakes surveys of structures in the city to identify dilapidated ones before the monsoon and initiate steps to get them vacated.

“The PMC urges the occupants of old dilapidated structures to vacate the premises before the start of monsoon. A total of 36 properties have been identified unsafe for being occupied,” said Annirudha Pawaskar, city engineer of PMC.