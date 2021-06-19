Pune: PMC to start free vaccination for 30-44 age group at 15 government centres today

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to start free Covid vaccination for those in the 30-44 age group at 15 government centres, one each in its 15 ward office areas, from Saturday. (Express File Photo by Arul Horizon)

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to start free Covid vaccination for those in the 30-44 age group at 15 government centres, one each in its 15 ward office areas, from Saturday. The PMC will administer the first dose of Covishield vaccine to 100 beneficiaries in the 30-44 age group at the centres.

Those between 30 to 44 years will have to register on the Cowin portal as 60 per cent of the doses would be administered only by appointment through online booking. The vaccination will begin at 8 am on Saturday. The remaining 40 per cent of doses at each vaccination centre will be given through on-the-spot bookings.

The PMC as per the state government directions had been vaccinating those above 45 at government centres. It will continue doing so at 148 centres on Saturday with 40 per cent doses to be given through online bookings, 40 per cent through on the spot booking and 20 per cent for healthcare and frontline workers.

Covaxin second doses will also be administered at 15 centres, one each in 15 ward office areas, for those above 18. The PMC has been vaccinating those above 18 only if they are specially-abled, prison inmates or going abroad for education or jobs.

