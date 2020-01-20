Pune: PMC to open eight plants this year to process garbage

Open dumping has been banned at the Uruli Devachi dumping site. (File photo) Open dumping has been banned at the Uruli Devachi dumping site. (File photo)

Failing to meet its December 2019 deadline to process all garbage generated in its jurisdiction, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has planned to start at least eight plants this year to process as much as 1,700 tonnes of waste every day.

Open dumping has been banned at the Uruli Devachi dumping site but the civic body is short of facilities to process all of the garbage generated in the city.

The residents of Uruli Devachi had approached the National Green Tribunal saying the PMC was dumping waste at the site despite the ban. The civic body submitted an affidavit to end the open dumping and process the entire waste by December 2019.

In its new schedule, the PMC has decided to start operations of two processing plants of 50 tonnes each at Keshavnagar and Sukhsagarnagar from next month, a 750 tonne processing plant at Ramtekdhi and another 50 tonne processing plant at Keshavnagar in March, a 100 tonne plant in Ambegaon in April, a 200 tonne plant in Uruli in June and 340 tonne plant in Ramtekdi in December. Another 100 tonne plant proposed in Lohegaon is delayed as its location is being changed.

A total of 2,000 tonnes of waste is generated every day in Pune. The PMC collection facility collects 1,850 tonnes while 50 tonnes is recycled and 100 tonnes is used for compost by property owners. The garbage collected by PMC includes 850 tonnes of wet garbage, 850 tonnes of dry waste and 100 tonnes of mixed waste.

The PMC has the facility to process 450 tonnes wet waste every day, of which 300 tonnes is given to farmers for compost and 100 tonnes is used for vermi compost in civic area. The civic body has the capacity to process 900 tonnes of dry waste every day.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App