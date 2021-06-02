Pune: PMC to induct seven more in proposed medical college trust

The civic body had formed a PMC-Medical Education Trust in July last year to run its first medical college proposed in the city. (File)

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to expand the trust for the proposed civic-owned Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College from the present 14 to 21. The civic body is planning to start the first batch of 100 students in the new academic year.

The civic body had formed a PMC-Medical Education Trust in July last year to run its first medical college proposed in the city as per the suggestion of Ahmedabad-based consultant INI Design Studio Private Ltd. The consultant has already submitted a feasibility report for starting the medical college in the city.

The PMC initially appointed nine trustees – mayor as chairperson, deputy mayor, standing committee chairperson, leader of the house, leader of the opposition, municipal commissioner, additional municipal commissioner, deputy municipal commissioner of administration department and health officer. While approving the trust’s constitution, and applying to the Medical Council of India (MCI) to start the medical college, the civic general body decided to include the leaders of all political parties in PMC as trustees.

Accordingly, the trust was expanded to include leaders of NCP, Shiv Sena, MNS, AIMIM and RPI(A) as the trustees. It was realised that the number of trustees is even in number with 14 trustees, so in the first meeting of the trust, it was decided to include seven more trustees.

The trust was expanded for the second time to add a city engineer, chief accountant, deputy municipal commissioner of civic estate department, chief legal officer of PMC, dean and superintendent of the medical college as trustees, along with another member to be suggested by the trust.

The Maharashtra University of Health Science (MUHS), which grants affiliation to all colleges and institutes imparting education in health science in the state, had recommended November last year to allow PMC to start the academic session in the proposed medical college from 2021-22.

In August 2019, the PMC standing committee approved the proposal to set up a trust to run the civic medical college at Rs 622 crore. The proposed college will be set up on a 10-acre plot and be named after late prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The need for the medical college was felt a few years ago, and it got a push after the pandemic as the civic body had to rely mainly on the private hospitals for treating critical Covid-19 patients due to the lack of necessary health infrastructure.

There will be a recruitment of 595 posts for doctors, nurses and other necessary staff for the college. The Ahmedabad-based INI Design Studio Pvt Ltd has been appointed as the consultant for the PMC to start its own medical and nursing college and teaching hospital. It provided the option to set up the trust to be formed by the civic body to run the college.