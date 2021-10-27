Pune: PMC to implement adaptive traffic management system to deal with road chaos

To resolve traffic chaos, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), along with Pune Smart City Development Corporation (PSCDCL), has decided to implement an adaptive traffic management system (ATMS) across the city.

“The Pune Smart city has undertaken the project to streamline the traffic across the city. It has taken up the project of ATMS and would be funding capital expenditure for it. However, due to fund constraints, the PSCDCL has urged the PMC to take the responsibility of operation and maintenance of the project for five years,” said Hemant Rasane, chairperson of the standing committee.

The PMC, he said, has decided to incur the operation and maintenance cost of Rs 58 crore for the next five years. The civic body will shell out Rs 11.58 crore every year for the maintenance and operation of the project.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.f

As per the project, there 261 traffic signals across the city and 125 would be included in the first phase of the project. It will involve installing adaptive traffic controls, traffic lights and traffic sensors, variable message sign board and command control centre.

“The project would help in saving the travelling time of citizens, bring a check on traffic jams, air and noise pollution on the roads. This will also help in saving fuel as the ATMS would ensure smooth flow of traffic based on a real-time scenario,” Rasane said.

The project, he said, would also be used for providing green corridors for ambulance, police and fire brigade during emergency situations.

The data collected from the system will be used for future traffic planning in the respective area along with infrastructure development as per the need, Rasane added.