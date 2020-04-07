Pune: PMC to give Rs 1 crore life insurance, job to kin of staff who die of COVID-19

The Mayor also directed the civic administration to inform him about the action taken on the decision. The Mayor also directed the civic administration to inform him about the action taken on the decision.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to provide life insurance cover of Rs 1 crore as well as a job to a family member in case a civic staffer dies of coronavirus while working towards containment of the disease in the city.

“The pandemic has affected medical staff and supporting staff across the world. In PMC, the civic staff is involved in treatment of infected patients, taking care of those in isolation wards and conducting surveys to contain the disease. The medical staff, conservancy staff and non-medical staff from other civic departments have been deputed for duty and they are coming in direct contact with infected patients or those suspected to have corornavirus. They are risking their lives while performing their duties. All of them should be provided with personal protective equipment,” said Mayor Murlidhar Mohol.

This is why the PMC has decided to offer Rs 1 crore life insurance and a job to the family member of civic staff who die because of the disease, he said.

“The decision has been taken in the coordination committee meeting of political party leaders in PMC. The civic administration should start the scheme,” Mohol said,.

He said the decision will be approved in the General Body meeting and the implementation should start immediately.

Pune Zila Parishad and the police department have also given life insurance covers to their respective staff, and the same has to be done by PMC, he said.

