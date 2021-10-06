Pune: PMC to elect 166 corporators from 55 wards for next five-year term

It has been officially confirmed that the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will have 166 councillors in the next five-year term considering the extension of civic boundaries. The state election commission has directed 22 municipal corporations, including the PMC, to set out a delimitation process based on the state government decision to hold the next civic polls in early 2022.

The civic body election will be held based on three-member wards with a total of 55 electoral wards for PMC.

The current five-year term comes to end on March 15 next year and it is necessary to hold elections for the next term on time as per the provisions of law. Earlier, there were speculations that the civic elections might get delayed due to Covid-19 but the state election commission has begun the process to complete the elections on time.

In 2017, the civic elections were held in four-member wards. The PMC had a total of 162 members elected through 41 wards, which included 39 wards with four members and two wards with three members. Later, two more members were elected with the addition of 11 new villages in civic jurisdiction taking the total strength to 164 members in the current five-year term.

The Maharashtra government recently merged 23 villages with PMC increasing its geographical area and population. The state election commission, while directing the civic administration to undertake the delimitation process, increased the number of seats to 166 for the next elections based on the 2011 census figures as the 2021 census got delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

As per the 2011 census, the population of PMC is fixed at 35,56,824 which includes 4,80,017 scheduled caste citizens and 41,561 scheduled tribe population. Thus, the number of wards has been fixed to 55 which would include 54 three-member wards and one four-member ward.

The BJP got a majority in 2017 by winning 97 of the 162 seats and came to power for the first time by dislodging the NCP. The NCP had bagged 39 seats, Shiv Sena 10, Congress nine, MNS two, AIMIM one and independents four.