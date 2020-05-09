Pune: PMC to collect health details of all civic staff

The information should include names of staff, post, age, disease and photocopy of medical certificate. (Representational) The information should include names of staff, post, age, disease and photocopy of medical certificate. (Representational)

In a bid to ensure their better health condition amid the spread of Covid-19, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has undertaken a drive to collect health information of all civic staff.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Rubal Agarwal has directed all heads of civic departments to collect the information of staff and submit them by May 12.

The information should include names of staff, post, age, disease and photocopy of medical certificate.

The PMC has deputed civic staff for various work related to containment of the pandemic in the city. The work includes disaster management cell, gathering information related to Covid-19 infection, distribution of medical items, door-to-door survey, besides managing shelter homes, quarantine centres, Covid Care Centres and transportation of patients.

“The civic general administration department has been receiving applications from civic staff claiming illness as the reason for not able to take work related to implementation of containment plan,” she said.

Agarwal added, “The PMC has decided to undertake some steps for ensuring the health of civic staff should be good. It is required to compile the health information of all civic staff for the purpose.”

Agarwal had earlier suspended few civic staff who had refused to do the work entrusted to them.

In another move, the PMC has directed all its staff to download the ‘Aarogyasetu’ app and use it effectively for breaking the chain of transmission of infection.

