Pune: PMC to administer Covishield vaccine to all above 18 yrs

After the state government declared free vaccination of Covid19 to all above 18 years of age in the state, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to begin administering the Covishield vaccine doses to 5,300 citizens above 18 years old on Wednesday.



The civic body began inoculating all the citizens above 18 years of age with Covaxin doses from Tuesday and administered 1,500 doses with 100 each at 15 centers.

“The PMC has made all necessary arrangements for implementing the government decision to inoculate all above 18 years. The city is leading in vaccination and the free vaccine for all those above 18 years will further strengthen the fight against Covid in the city,” said mayor Murlidhar Mohol.

He said the free doses of Covishield vaccine for those above 18 years will be given at 53 government centers with 100 in each center. A total of 70 percent doses at each center would be administered through online booking while the remaining 30 will be administered through on spot registration. The booking would begin at 8 am on Wednesday.