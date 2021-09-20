PMC allows opening of swimming pools for training purposes as Covid-19 cases dip

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to open swimming pools for training purposes from today (Monday) considering the downward trend in active Covid-19 cases and test positivity rate in the city.

Municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar said in an order that it is mandatory for the coaches and trainees to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 for swimming training. The decision would be applicable to Kirkee Cantonment Board (KCB) and Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) too.

Earlier, the PMC had opened up all the sports premises that do not require close contact between two persons. The parks and playgrounds have been open to the public. It has also permitted the opening of all commercial establishments, including shops and malls, while insisting on strict enforcement of Covid-appropriate behaviour.

Meanwhile, the schools and colleges, except for medical colleges, continue to be closed. The theatres too are closed and stage artists have been demanding their opening citing their livelihood.

The civic administration has been raising concerns about crowding at various places. Despite repeated appeals to avoid crowding during Ganesh festivals and the ban on processions, people turned up in large numbers during the idol immersion on Sunday.

The PMC, fearing a third wave of Covid-19, has already started preparation by keeping ready the jumbo Covid hospital in Shivajinagar and increasing the Oxygen generation and storage capacity at civic hospitals.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.

On September 19, the PMC registered 145 newly Covid-19 cases while 197people recovered. The active cases have come down to 1,725 while four deaths were reported, taking the toll to 9,001. The daily test positivity rate was 1.88. Of the total 4,99,373 cases from the beginning, the city has registered 4,88,649 recoveries.