Pune: PMC staff under pressure from corporators to disinfect their wards first

The staff of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), who are on the field to implement measures to contain the spread of novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), have complained of pressure from elected representatives of the civic body, who have demanded implementation of preventive measures in their respective areas on priority basis.

Civic staff have been spraying a disinfectant – sodium hypochlorite — in hospitals with COVID-19 patients and the places they visited before being diagnosed with the disease.

However, the civic staff involved in fumigation work say corporators want their wards covered immediately. “There are demands from elected representatives to carry out fumigation in their areas… they call up at any time of the day and ask us to do it immediately,” said a civic health staffer.

The PMC’s directives on fumigation exercises are clear – they have to be carried out only near residences, offices and other contact points of coronavirus patients.

“But the corporators don’t listen to us. They pressurise us to report immediately and carry out fumigation,” said the civic employee, adding that these occasions turn into photo opportunities for the politicians. “They ask us to undertake fumigation while they distribute cotton cloth masks to local residents in the area and take photographs… they are more concerned about publicity…,” he said, adding that they post the videos and photographs on social networking sites.

When the corporators are informed about the restrictions on use of sodium hypochlorite, PMC staff said they are urged to carry out regular fumigation. “Regular fumigation is of no use (to fight COVID-19). But it has to be done to avoid their wrath… we have to do this along with the other responsibilities entrusted on us,” he said.

Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad said the PMC was spraying the sodium hypochlorite in all requisite areas, especially residential and workplaces of coronavirus patient and hospitals treating the patients. “There is no need to spray the chemical in areas where it is not necessary,” he said.

The PMC has also decided to deploy 10 vehicles to spray water and sodium hypochlorite at all public places in the city.

Meanwhile, it has been observed that various private pest control agencies have been approaching local residents and housing societies, urging them to undertake pest control measures as a means to keep away COVID-19. “The PMC does not have a check on private pest control agencies. Citizens should be careful and not fall prey to these agencies,” said Vaishali Jadhav, assistant medical officer of PMC.

She said the PMC was doing the needful to disinfect civic areas deemed to be risky and sensitive.

