Pune: PMC schools to hold virtual programmes for students on Martyrs’ Day

With the state government deciding to spread the message of the 3Hs (heart, hand and head) espoused by Mahatma Gandhi, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has asked its schools to hold online programmes for school students and teachers on the teachings of the Father of the Nation on the occasion of his death anniversary on January 30.

“We are holding various functions to spread the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi in civic schools. However, the classes are conducted online now so the functions will be held virtually,” said Minakshi Raut, Primary Education Officer of PMC. The PMC has shut schools in the city till February 15 due to the Covid surge.

She said all schools have been informed of the state government’s decision. As per the government resolution, Mahatma Gandhi had urged to educate the public in new ways.

All school managements should organise programmes with the participation of students, parents, elected representatives and prominent persons from various fields. All schools should pay homage to a statue or image of Gandhi on the day and recite a prayer. Participants must be encouraged to keep their house and adjoining areas clean. Classes 1 to 5 should conduct recitation of a favourite song or bhajan of Gandhi and organise an act by students. The students should be urged to carry out their work by themselves to encourage self-reliance.

Students in classes 6 to 8 should be encouraged to do work that benefits others, like those involving cleanliness, speaking the truth, helping parents, neighbours or relatives. Those in classes 9 to 12 should be asked to gather knowledge of at least one handicraft, hold a discussion on education in mother tongue and an elocution competition on non-violence and Quit India Movement. The State Council of Education Research and Training (SCERT) has been asked to hold live speeches of prominent persons on the ‘Life and Values of Mahatma Gandhi’.

The state government’s resolution dated January 24 said Gandhi was a great leader who influenced the world with his path of truth, non-violence, love, cleanliness, self-reliance, swadeshi and humanity. “Mahatma Gandhi dedicated his entire life for the entire mankind through his work with humanity and non-violence,” it said, adding that his teachings continue to be relevant today.

“It is necessary to take the values and principles of Mahatma Gandhi to students and future generations as he has made a major contribution in creating a free nation. Thus, the state government has been thinking of organising various functions for students and teachers,” it said.