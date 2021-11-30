Pune: PMC retains restrictions on theatres, marriage halls amid Omicron concerns

Retaining its restrictions on theatres, cultural halls, auditoriums, marriage halls and open places, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to act tough against citizens not following Covid-appropriate behaviour as well as owners of the premises where the violation takes place.

The PMC has decided to apply to the city all the revised Covid-19 curbs declared by the state government for the entire state. “Only 50 per cent of the capacity would be allowed at cinema theatres, auditoriums, cultural halls, marriage halls and other closed premises used for organising programs, functions. For open to sky premises, the programmes would be allowed with only 25 percent of the capacity. If need be, the disaster management cell would fix the capacity,” said the revised order.

If the capacity of a venue is more than 1,000, the disaster management authority would depute an officer to monitor the situation to ensure there is no violation of Covid rules on the premises, the PMC said, adding the authority would be empowered to completely shut down the programme if there is violation of Covid norms.

Every establishment needs to have facility of hand sanitiser, soap and water, and thermal scanner for the employees as well as visitors. Face masks have to be used properly with nose and mouth covered, the PMC said. “Handkerchief will not be considered as mask and those using it will be penalised,” it said, adding that wherever possible, physical distance of a minimum of six feet should be maintained.

Sanitisation of the premises should be done regularly, citizens should cough and sneeze by keeping their face covered with tissue paper or hand, and greet other people without touching them, the civic body said.

“Any citizen violating the rule will have to pay a fine of Rs 500 while the owner of the premises where violation takes place will also be entitled for penalty of Rs 10,000 as it is necessary for the owner to ensure Covid rules in the premises. If there is repeated negligence, then the premises would be closed till the end of pandemic. Also, if the establishment has failed to follow the standard operating procedure, they will have to pay a fine of Rs 50,000,” it said.

If a commuter in public transport system violates Covid rules, they will be penalised Rs 500, it said. The driver will also be penalised by Rs 500 while the owner of the vehicle will have to pay a fine of Rs 10,000.