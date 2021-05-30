No room for complacency in Covid-19 battle, PMC gets ready to tackle third wave

There is no room for complacency despite new Covid-19 cases showing a declining trend and the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is gearing up to tackle a possible third wave by boosting the health infrastructure.

PMC will reserve 252 ICU beds and 82 ventilator beds in private hospitals of the city for the children as experts have predicted its impact on children.

The civic administration had started the preparation for a dedicated Covid treatment facility for Pediatric Care at civic-owned Rajiv Gandhi Hospital in Yerawada by setting up 160 oxygen beds and 40 ICU beds. It has also decided to reserve beds for children in Jumbo Hospital on COEP ground, Baner hospital and oxygen beds for pregnant women in its Sonawane hospital.

“Experts have predicted that the third wave of Covid might affect children. The PMC is preparing for the treatment of pediatric patients in civic hospitals. There should not be a shortage of pediatric beds so the PMC has planned to increase pediatric beds in all five zones of PMC by reserving beds in private hospitals,” said a civic health officer.

He added that there is an increase in the number of children getting infected with the virus during the second wave as compared to the first.

The PMC has also set up a task force for pediatric treatment for Covid-19 in the city and has started recruiting pediatricians in civic hospitals on a contract basis.

In addition to this, the capacity of beds for patients of all age groups is being increased in the city by setting up a new hospital in Baner having 150 oxygen beds and 60 ICU beds, another 50 oxygen beds are being set up in Magar hospital.

The PMC has also decided to set up oxygen generation plants in all civic hospitals treating Covid-19 patients.

In an appeal, the administration had urged parents to get their children vaccinated for other infectious diseases such as polio, MMR, chickenpox, flu among others. “There has been reluctance from the parents to take their child to the hospital due to ongoing treatment of Covid-19 patients in city hospitals. Parents should complete the regular vaccination of their children,” the civic official said.

