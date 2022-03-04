Pune: PMC relaxes more Covid curbs, most activities resume to pre-Covid situation

Nearly putting an end to its pandemic-based curbs, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has further relaxed restrictions in the city by allowing resumption of most activities similar to the pre-Covid situation.

In an order, Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar said all shopping complexes, malls, cinema theatres, auditoriums, hotels, restaurants, bars, sports complexes, gyms, spas, swimming pools, religious places, tourist spots and entertainment parks can operate at 100% capacity and as per pre-Covid timings.

However, it has allowed only 50% occupancy for programmes at open venues for social, political, religious, sports, entertainment, educational and cultural events, including marriages, cremation, burials, and performing of last rites. Such programmes with over 1,000 attendees can proceed with permission from the disaster management authority, he said.

Home delivery service providers can operate at full capacity as per their regular timings. All educational institutions, including schools for special children, workshops, coaching classes and hostels can operate at full capacity.

Similarly, all public transport services, including buses, rickshaws and taxis can operate at full capacity. The civic body has allowed all government, semi-government and private hospitals, and industrial units to operate with 100% attendance.

The municipal commissioner clarified that it would be mandatory for all citizens and organisations to follow Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) mainly by using face masks and sanitising common areas.

There will be no restrictions on interstate travel for fully vaccinated citizens, but those who remain unvaccinated will have to produce a negative RT-PCR report done within 72 hours of travel, he said.

The relaxations would also apply for activities at the Kirkee Cantonment Board (KCB) and the Pune Cantonment Board (PCB).

As on March 3, active Covid cases in the city dropped to 805 with only 78 of the 2,969 people tested turning positive for the viral infection. As many as 215 recovered from Covid, while one succumbed to the infection. Of the 33% of patients hospitalised, 11 are on ventilator support and 57 on oxygen support. A total of 508 ventilator beds and 4,085 oxygen beds are vacant.