Pune: PMC registers 74 dengue, 59 chikungunya cases this year, steps up surveillance

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has registered a total of 74 cases of dengue and 59 cases of chikungunya so far this year. With the arrival of monsoon, the civic body is gearing up to tackle the vector-borne diseases. Over the last two months, it has stepped up its information and awareness campaigns with 507 notices having been issued to private properties that were seen as potential breeding sites for mosquitoes.

Of the 303 patients suspected with dengue or chikungunya, 74 tested positive for dengue and 59 for chikungunya, Dr Sanjeev Wavare, assistant medical officer at PMC told The Indian Express. “While eight to 10 dengue cases were detected each in March, April and May, we have confirmed 27 positive cases of dengue in June itself,” Wavare added.

In 2018, a total of 2,943 suspected cases of dengue were reported in the city. The PMC health department had sent 682 blood samples for testing at the National Institute of Virology (NIV) and all had tested positive for dengue virus. There were two confirmed deaths due to dengue last year.

According to health authorities, the number of cases has come down from 2017, when 6,390 suspected cases of dengue were registered. Of those, 1,691 blood samples sent to NIV had tested positive for dengue virus. There were eight deaths due to dengue in 2017.

“As part of our preparedness this year, we have sprayed larvicides at nearly 7 lakh private properties (both private housing societies and government-owned buildings). However, 9,513 properties among these refused to allow our health workers to spray the larvicides, which are chemicals designed to be applied directly to water to control mosquito larvae,” Wavare said.

Over three lakh information leaflets, including do’s and don’ts during monsoon, have been distributed till date this year, said Dr Ramchandra Hankare, chief of the civic health department.