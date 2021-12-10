Pune: PMC to celebrate Pedestrian Day on Dec 11 with Open Street Mall

To highlight the safety of pedestrians, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to celebrate Pedestrian Day in the city on Saturday with a special initiative titled ‘Open Street Mall’ on Laxmi Road in the heart of the city.

On the occasion, Mayor Murlidhar Mohol will speak on the facilities required for pedestrian safety. The Open Street Mall has been organised to underline the importance that pedestrians must be accorded in the city. Laxmi Road will be closed for traffic from Nagarkar Talim Chowk to Umbrya Ganpati Chowk on Saturday from 11 am to 4 pm. Parking will be prohibited.

“Citizens should avoid using private vehicles on the occasion considering the importance of Pedestrian Day. They should rely on public transport buses for long distance travel and if using personal vehicles, they will have to park it at a distance from Laxmi Road,” the mayor said. He has appealed to the citizens to celebrate Pedestrian Day.

The mayor will also launch the Pune Walking Happiness Index, a simple tool for gauging the satisfaction level of pedestrians in selected streets in the city. There will also be a street play by Swatantra Theatre group focusing on road safety for pedestrians, live music shows and other cultural functions.

A kids’ zone will provide entertainment for children along with fun road safety awareness activities by the Safe Kids Foundation and a painting zone where children will get to paint streets using their imagination. Citizens can enjoy the programmes while strolling on the vehicle-free stretch or indulging in shopping.

Later, the mayor will inaugurate a new cycle track and footpath on Pashan-Sus Road.