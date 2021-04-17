Pune: PMC, PCMC urge Muslim community to celebrate Ramzan at home in simple way

Muslims pray before breaking their day-long fast on the first day of the holy month of Ramzan at a market in Mumbai, Wednesday, April 14, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Continuing with their appeal to have simple celebrations of festivals due to Covid19 surge, the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal corporations on Saturday urged the Muslim community to do their daily prayers at their respective homes and not to gather at any Mosque or open place for the purpose.

The Ramzan month should be celebrated in a simple way and should not gather at a public place. There is a practice of citizens of Muslim community coming together during the Ramzan period so local police and civic officials have been directed to ensure that there is no gathering in their jurisdiction during the Ramzan month.

The state government has shut all religious places so the functions for the festival can be held online but not in the physical presence of citizens.

There should be no food stalls started on footpaths and citizens should not move in the city without a valid reason, the orders said.

The PMC administrations has also banned processions or any religious, cultural or social functions during Ramzan, said municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar in his order while appealing the religious leaders, social workers, political leaders of muslim community to create awareness among citizens to celebrate the Ramzan festival in simple way due to Covid19 surge.

A similar order was issued by the PCMC administration.