Pune: PMC, PCMC to set up committee to implement Mula river rejuvenation project

The Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal corporations (PMC and PCMC) will set up a committee of senior officials from both the civic bodies for various approvals required for pre and post tendering process for the Mula River Rejuvenation Project. Both the civic bodies will spend a collective amount of Rs 625 crore for phase one of the project.

“The civic standing committee has approved the proposal moved by the civic administration for setting up of the committee. It has also approved PCMC’s share of Rs 321 crore for the first phase of the project,” the committee said. The committee is headed by Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Singh who placed the docket of the Mula Rejuvenation Project before the standing committee during the meeting held Tuesday.

Mula river flows through both PMC and PCMC areas for 44.4 km.

According to the proposal, both PMC and PCMC will jointly undertake the rejuvenation project. “They will jointly implement the tender process. For this purpose, the consultant had put forward a budget of Rs 625 crore for phase one of the project. Of this, PCMC’s share of expenditure will be Rs 321 crore while PMC will contribute Rs 304 crore,” the proposal said.

The proposal said a committee of senior officials of both the civic bodies will be set up to give various approvals in the pre-tendering and post-tendering stages.

Officials said both the civic bodies have also decided to set up a Dispute Review Committee to resolve disputes arising out of the project. The committee will be headed by the PMC municipal commissioner while the PCMC commissioner will be its deputy chairman. Additional commissioners, city engineers, joint city engineers, chief accounts and finance officers will be a part of the committee, among others.

PCMC officials said while developing the area along the river, it will be ensured things are done in a natural way without affecting the flora and fauna of the region. “Permissions to construct weirs have already been given. To begin with, the 8.8 km stretch between Wakad Bypass and Sangvi Bridge will be taken up. Both the civic bodies will jointly undertake the work of appointing project consultants, preparing project reports and its implementation,” officials said.