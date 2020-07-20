Pune: PMC Mayor recovers, returns to work

Talking about the last 20 days’ experience of fighting the disease, Mohol said, “I was infected. My entire family was infected. I am cured. My family is cured, but my city is yet to come out of it.” (Representational) Talking about the last 20 days’ experience of fighting the disease, Mohol said, “I was infected. My entire family was infected. I am cured. My family is cured, but my city is yet to come out of it.” (Representational)

Returning to work after recovering from Covid-19, PMC Mayor Murlidhar Mohol said citizens should not be scared as the infection was curable and proper care had to ensured to avoid getting infected.

“Citizens should not get scared. The infection is getting cured. Avoid getting infected and even if anyone is getting infected then don’t get scared. Our machinery is doing a good job,” he said.

Talking about the last 20 days’ experience of fighting the disease, Mohol said, “I was infected. My entire family was infected. I am cured. My family is cured, but my city is yet to come out of it.”

The mayor said he was in touch with the civic administration over the management of Covid-19 treatment. “There is a shortage of ICU beds and ventilators, so we are taking steps to scale up the facility. We need to fight the pandemic together,” Mohol said.

