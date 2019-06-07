PMC launches Jalyukt Shivar scheme to raise groundwater level in city

In a bid to resolve the city’s water woes, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has started the Jalyukt Shivar programme in its jurisdiction to improve the groundwater level in the city. The initiative will be similar to the state government’s Jalyukt Shivar. “The idea behind the programme is to promote rainwater harvesting within civic jurisdiction and undertake projects that would help achieve the objective. This would increase water availability in reservoirs and water bodies within civic limits, which would help the civic body to resolve water woes during shortage in the summer,” said Mayor Mukta Tilak.

Advertising

She said a technical study will be undertaken and aquifiers within city limits will be mapped, and the government will explore ways to replenish groundwater. “The aquifier maps would be put up in various parts of the city so that it would help more effectively implement the rainwater harvesting project,” said Tilak.

PMC Chief Engineer V G Kulkarni said the civic body will develop a groundwater park in the available amenity spaces in the city so as to guide residents on the implementation of various models of rainwater harvesting. The park will display paintings as well as models of rainwater harvesting projects, he said.