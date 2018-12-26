Pune: PMC introduces Rs 10 lakh accident cover for staffers

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has introduced an accident insurance policy for its staffers with an assured cover of Rs 10 lakh for accidental death or serious injury.

In an order, Shivaji Daundkar, the PMC employee welfare officer, said the state government had introduced the accident insurance policy for all its employees in 2016. The intention of the insurance policy was to ensure that if the accidental injury led to fear of losing income, then the employee would get some compensation amount.

Relatives of the employee would get 100 per cent compensation of the assured sum in case of the death of the employee, or if the accident caused serious injuries, leading to loss of both hands or legs or eyes.

Also, those with partial injury due to accident would get benefit as per the extent of the injury, said Daundkar.

Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao said the civic employees would be covered under the group accidental insurance policy, for which each employee would have to contribute Rs 135.70 as annual fee. The amount would be deducted from their salaries in January, he said. The deduction as contribution towards premium has been made compulsory.

The PMC also runs a health insurance cover for all civic employees, wherein, it bears 90 per cent of the total expenditure of hospitalisation.