Pune: PMC corporators push for exemption of property tax for kin of deceased Covid victims

Members of Pune Municipal Corporation’s standing committee Wednesday passed a resolution to exempt the kin of property owners who died of Covid-19 from paying property taxes for the upcoming year.

Chairperson of the standing committee Hemant Rasane said, “The families of persons succumbing to Covid-19 suffer a lot if the deceased were the bread earners. So, party members of the standing committee passed a resolution to exempt property taxes for the upcoming year for such families.”

The pandemic has killed over 9,000 persons in the city till now, he said. “The proposal is now with the civic administration for its implementation and the resolution will be tabled in the general body and then sent to the state government for its approval. The exemption would be only for the next financial year,” Rasane said.

On the delay in implementing the state government decision to exempt property taxes for ex-servicemen or families of deceased personnel of Defence forces owning property in the city, Rasane said it was caused by the civic administration and not by the elected representatives. “We have taken up the issue with the civic administration and soon, the decision will be implemented in the city,” he said.

PMC has also decided to launch an amnesty scheme for properties that have taxes due up to Rs one crore. As per the scheme, PMC will exempt 75 per cent of the penalty imposed on the pending amount of tax. The scheme will be for two months till January 16.