Pune: PMC general body meeting likely to resume proceedings with full attendance

With Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar accepting the NCP corporators’ demand to allow the regular functioning of general body meeting of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), the ruling BJP in the civic body is likely to face the wrath of opposition parties on various civic issues which were not being discussed citing restrictions due to pandemic.

The opposition parties NCP, Congress, Shiv Sena, and MNS have been demanding regular general body meetings by allowing all corporators to attend the meeting physically to raise the issues of the city. However, the ruling BJP was citing restrictions by the state government on holding regular general body meetings due to pandemic and was instead holding online meetings which were facing technical problems due to telecommunication connectivity.

Congress leader Ulhas Bagul said that the proceedings of both houses in Parliament, as well as the state assembly, were conducted by allowing attendance of all elected representatives. Also, the government has removed restrictions on almost all services and activities then the general body of PMC should be held in full attendance of corporators.

The PMC has not held any general body meeting in presence of all corporators since the start of the pandemic. Thus, the ruling BJP directed the civic administration to make provision of video conferencing with good internet connectivity at all ward offices so that the corporators can attend the general body meeting sitting in their respective ward offices.

“I will direct the state government to issue an order to allow the general body meeting of the PMC,” Pawar told a delegation of NCP corporators led by opposition leader Dipali Dhumal during the visit to the city recently.

Meanwhile, the standing committee would continue discussion on the draft budget with the ruling BJP focussing on cutting down the increasing administrative expenditure to make available funds for development work.