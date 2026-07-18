Peon runs job racket in Pune civic body, dupes engineers of lakhs

A Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) peon and three accomplices allegedly ran a fake job racket in the city, duping hundreds of aspirants and cheating them of lakhs of rupees.

Shivanand Patil, a peon in the PMC’s education department, was arrested on Friday. “We are searching for the three other accused involved in the job racket,” Police Inspector Girish Dighavakar of the Shivajinagar police station told The Indian Express.

The fraud came to light after Dharamchandra Devkate, an engineer, contacted PMC Additional Municipal Commissioner Prajit Nair, saying he had been cheated. “He submitted proof of the amount he paid to the peon and his associates. He showed the fake appointment letters. The letters carried fake stamps and signatures of senior officials,” Nair said.