In green push, Pune municipal corporation to rent 38 electric cars for its officers

As part of its ongoing efforts to promote the use of electric vehicles in the city, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to obtain 38 electric cars on rent for its officers to carry out their duties.

A company that has offered to provide the electric cars, along with drivers, has sought Rs 23 crore for the service for a span of eight years.

“Drivers employed with PMC have objected to their services being taken over by the private agency,” an officer with the civic body said.

The municipal corporation has plans to set up at least 100 electric vehicle charging stations on its properties across the city.



Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML), a city bus service run jointly by the PMC and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) is already using electric buses in its fleet.

The PMC is also planning to rope in a private agency to provide electric motorbike services on rent. It plans to provide parking space and a charging station to the agency on the lines of an earlier project for renting bicycles. The bicycle project, however, was stalled due to technical problems in its implementation.

In June, the Bloomberg Philanthropies foundation had named 50 cities, including Pune, as finalists in the 2021 Global Mayors Challenge, a worldwide competition that encourages and spreads the most promising ideas by cities. The PMC had submitted its plan for early adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) by preparing a readiness plan to create an EV adoption scenario.

