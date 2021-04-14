Pune Municipal Corporation close to achieving 100% Covid inoculation of registered healthcare workers

In the third phase, a total of 2,35,390 senior citizens and 1,87,410 between the age of 45 years to 59 years have taken the first dose of the vaccine. (Express photo by Pavan Khengre)

Nearly three months after the Covid vaccination drive began in the country, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has managed to vaccinate nearly 100 percent of registered healthcare workers in the city.

In the list prepared by the PMC, it had planned to vaccinate 55,588 registered healthcare workers in four days in the first phase. However, it got off to a slow start with only eight vaccination centres set up out of the planned 100.

As of April 13, the PMC has been able to administer 55,887 healthcare workers which is 99.79 per cent of the revised number of 56,000 healthcare workers in the city.

The second dose has been administered to 38,330 healthcare workers, which is 68.44 percent of the total strength. “There was reluctance initially to the vaccination drive but later has picked up in the city with healthcare workers leading from the front,” said civic officer.

Achieving 100 percent inoculation of healthcare workers will have a positive impact on people and will encourage eligible citizens to take the jab, he said.

“The PMC has been increasing the vaccination centers across the city and has set up a total of 154 centers, including 87 government centers and 67 private centers,” the officer said.

More centers are planned to increase the vaccine coverage. ”The PMC has already started five centers which are vaccinating eligible citizens round the clock,” he said.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.

Also, the PMC has given the first dose to 52,534 frontline workers, which is 91.74 percent of those registered in the city. A total of 12,472 of the frontline workers have taken a second dose.

In the third phase, a total of 2,35,390 senior citizens and 1,87,410 between the age of 45 years to 59 years have taken the first dose of the vaccine, while 8,938 senior citizens and 2,935 between the age of 45 years and 59 years have taken the second dose.