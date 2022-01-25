Pune: PMC to bring out book on handling Covid-19 pandemic

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) administration has decided to bring out a book containing the experience of the civic body in handling the Covid-19 situation for the past two years.

“The PMC has decided to come up with a 200-250 page book on its handling of the pandemic and experience in curbing the spread of the virus. It can be beneficial for the future. The information might also help others in the state,” Assistant Medical Officer of Health Sanjeev Wavare said.

He added that information contained in the book would help in planning health facilities in future. The book will also contain the experiences of health workers, frontline workers, elected representatives and civic officers, among others. “Further, it will have data collected from private organisations,” the officer said.

The PMC will publish at least 1,000 copies of the book in Marathi and English languages.

The civic body also has plans to provide detailed information regarding its experience of setting up Covid Care Centres (CCC) with the provision of ICU beds and ventilators, contact-tracing and door-to-door survey, among others.