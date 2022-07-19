scorecardresearch
Pune: PMC claims to have completed 90% road repair works but commuters continue to complain about potholed stretches

The civic administration has filled 848 potholes, repaired 65 chamber lids and cleared 11 water-logging sites on the city roads in the last three days, said municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar

The PMC has undertaken road repair works on a war-footing for the damage caused due to the rain.

Under criticism for roads full of potholes across the city after the rainfall, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Tuesday claimed to have completed around 90 per cent of the repair works in just three days. However, citizens living in and commuting in the affected areas of the city are still complaining of inconvenience due to the poor condition of roads.

“The PMC has undertaken road repair works on a war-footing for the damage caused due to the rain. Around 90 per cent of the road repair works have been completed in three days from July 15 to 18,” said municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar.

The civic administration has filled 848 potholes, repaired 65 chamber lids and cleared 11 water-logging sites on the city roads in the last three days, he said, adding, the work was done in three shifts throughout the day.

“A total of 1,260 coldmix bags, 50 drums of emulsion and 50 tonne of grit has been used so far to repair the roads in the old city and new areas of the city,” Kumar added.

The municipal commissioner said that all engineers of the civic road department are working hard throughout the day to get the roads repaired. “The civic road department has also appointed flying squads to monitor the work being done in the three shifts across the day,” Kumar said. The flying squads inform about illegal road digging, water-logged areas, damaged chamber lids and potholes.

Almost all city roads were damaged during the heavy rainfall. The waterlogging and potholes have been causing inconvenience to the commuters. The main roads connecting the outskirts are the worst-hit.

Shankar Gole, supervisor at a housing society, said he has to travel for work via the Sinhagad Road but the stretch is in such a bad state that he has to drive slowly. The ongoing construction of a flyover has made things worse, he said. “I have to drive slowly to avoid problems due to the potholes on the stretch between Narhe and Vadgaon Budhruk,” Gole said.

Rukmini Patil, a resident of Nagar Road, said the streets in Vishrantwadi are a cause of concern. “I am scared of riding a two-wheeler on the roads because of the potholes. One mistake can lead to a major injury,” she said.

Meanwhile, the PMC said citizens can also inform the civic body about damaged roads on 02025501083.

