Pune: PMC to display information on Citizens Participatory Budget on flex boards at ward offices

In order to increase public response for the already popular Citizen Participatory Budget initiative, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to make the entire process of preparing the Citizens Participatory Budget transparent by displaying on flex boards all related information in the respective ward offices.

The Citizen Participatory Budget was launched in 2006-07 and since then, have been receiving a good response. Under the initiative, citizens can suggest civic works of up to Rs 5 lakh each in their respective electoral wards. The civic administration, after scrutiny of the applications, decides the priority and submits them to the ward committee to prepare the final list of works to be included in the following year’s Budget.

There is an allocation of Rs 25 lakh for each electoral ward for the Citizen Participatory Budget. Citizens can propose work on roads, footpaths, storm water drainage, solid waste management, streetlights, gardens, bus stops, traffic signals and other civic works in their area.

In the process of preparing the Citizen Participatory Budget for 2022-23, the ward offices have been directed to display detailed information on it by putting up flex boards in the office premises and display a sample of a duly-filled application form to be submitted by the citizens under the initiative. The forms can either be collected by citizens from their respective ward offices or the be submitted online on http://www.punecorporation.org.

“The flex board should include information on the number of works suggested by citizens under the Citizen Participatory Budget and actual inclusion during 2020-21 and 2021-2022. Also, the same should be published for the respective areas by the ward offices,” said PMC’s chief accountant Ulka Kalaskar.

The last date for citizens to submit their proposals for 2022-23 is September 1. From September 3 to September 13, the ward office is expected to convene a meeting of citizens and elected representatives of the area and civic staff to discuss the applications and prepare a draft.

The junior engineers of the respective ward offices will prepare an estimate of each of the civic work by September 28. The ward committee will prepare the final list of works to be done by October 8, which would be submitted to the municipal commissioner for inclusion in the Budget for 2022-23.