Step to check uncontrolled growth of buildings in Pune: Senior officials to clear projects above 2,000 sqm

In a bid to check the uncontrolled growth of buildings in the city and speed up completion of real estate projects with faster delivery of homes to buyers, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided that from now on, senior officials will sanction permission for projects above 2,000 sqm, taking away powers from junior officials who were approving all building projects since 2010. The real estate industry welcomed the move saying it would save time required for obtaining permission and also reduce cost of projects, which will be passed on to buyers.

Pune is witnessing rapid urbanisation with a growing population despite expansion of city boundaries. “The old tradition where only deputy engineers had powers to approve building construction has been changed. The tradition led to uncontrolled growth of the city, encroachment and irregularities,” municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram said, adding deputy engineers will now have powers to only approve structures below 2,000 sqm.