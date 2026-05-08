Step to check uncontrolled growth of buildings in Pune: Senior officials to clear projects above 2,000 sqm

Large projects need proper scrutiny and monitoring which would be done by senior officials from now, said Pawaskar.

Written by: Ajay Jadhav
3 min readPuneMay 8, 2026 08:40 PM IST
Step to check uncontrolled growth of buildings in Pune: Senior officials to clear projects above 2,000 sqmPune is witnessing rapid urbanisation with a growing population despite expansion of city boundaries. (Credits: Pexels)
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In a bid to check the uncontrolled growth of buildings in the city and speed up completion of real estate projects with faster delivery of homes to buyers, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided that from now on, senior officials will sanction permission for projects above 2,000 sqm, taking away powers from junior officials who were approving all building projects since 2010. The real estate industry welcomed the move saying it would save time required for obtaining permission and also reduce cost of projects, which will be passed on to buyers.

Pune is witnessing rapid urbanisation with a growing population despite expansion of city boundaries. “The old tradition where only deputy engineers had powers to approve building construction has been changed. The tradition led to uncontrolled growth of the city, encroachment and irregularities,” municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram said, adding deputy engineers will now have powers to only approve structures below 2,000 sqm.

As per the new move, building proposals of above 10,000 sqm area or those requiring environment clearance will be approved by superintendent engineers while projects between 2,000 sqm and 10,000 sqm will be approved by executive engineers.

City Engineer Annirudha Pawaskar said the decision will reduce the workload of deputy engineers by at least 30 per cent and help in proper scrutiny of proposals. “Seventy per cent of building proposals are 2,000 sqm, 20 per cent proposals between 2,000-10,000 sqm and 10 per cent above 10,000 sqm,” he said.

Large projects need proper scrutiny and monitoring which would be done by senior officials from now, said Pawaskar. The municipal commissioner said less workload on deputy engineers will enable them to concentrate on other civic works entrusted to them.

Pune city has been witnessing a real estate boom in suburban areas with new constructions on vacant plots while redevelopment projects are underway in the heart of city. Illegal constructions too are coming up in parts of the city.

Kapil Gandhi, real estate developer and managing committee member of CREDAI Pune, said, “The normal time for getting PMC approval for big projects which require environment clearance has been six to 12 months. From now it will drastically reduc with senior engineers scrutinising and approving projects.”

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Former BJP corporator and activist Ujjwal Keskar said PMC has taken an appropriate decision. “This decision will bring a check on building construction in city limits. There was no control over the situation with only deputy engineers approving projects,” he said.

Ajay Jadhav
Ajay Jadhav
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Ajay Jadhav is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, Pune. With over 22 years of experience in the industry, he is a highly specialized journalist whose work focuses on the intersection of urban infrastructure, governance, and sustainability. Professional Background  Role: As Assistant Editor, he plays a key role in the editorial direction of the Pune bureau, specializing in urban policy and its direct impact on citizens. Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a PG Diploma in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). He also studied at the prestigious Fergusson College. Impactful Reporting: He is credited with research-based articles on conservancy staff (waste workers) that influenced national policy for better working conditions. He is also known for exposing the contrast between high-end infrastructure (like helipads for leaders) and the lack of basic amenities like schools in their home districts. Personal Interests: An avid trekker and sports enthusiast, his personal interest in the outdoors often informs his reporting on environmental protection and sustainable development. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) His reporting in late 2025 has been dominated by the upcoming January 2026 Civic Polls in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, and the city's infrastructure boom: 1. Political Analysis (Civic Elections 2026) "Not friendly but a bitter fight lies ahead between BJP and NCP for PMC, PCMC" (Dec 22, 2025): A detailed look at the intense rivalry between the Mahayuti partners as they prepare for the January 15 municipal elections. "Pune civic polls: Big blow to NCP, NCP(SP) as leaders switch to BJP" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on high-profile poaching and party-hopping ahead of the elections. "Ajit Pawar's NCP continues domination in Pune, wins 10 of 17 local bodies" (Dec 21, 2025): Analyzing the results of the local self-government body elections as a precursor to the main civic polls. 2. Infrastructure & Urban Development "Looking Ahead at 2026: Pune to see inauguration of much-awaited Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar metro route" (Dec 22, 2025): An "outlook" piece on the critical Metro Line 3 project expected to finish by March 2026. "Building Pune: PMC to construct double-decker bridge over Mula-Mutha River" (Dec 18, 2025): Detailing a major project aimed at easing traffic between Hadapsar and Kharadi.  "Condition of highway from Pune to Kolhapur to improve in a year: Gadkari" (Dec 4, 2025): Reporting on the Union Minister’s assurances regarding one of the state's most critical transport corridors. 3. Civic Governance & Environment "Install sensors, LED indicators at construction sites within 15 days: PMC to builders" (Dec 16, 2025): A follow-up to the "Breathless Pune" series, reporting on new mandates for builders to monitor air quality in real-time. "Errors in electoral rolls: PMC corrects data of 92,466 voters" (Dec 16, 2025): Tracking the administrative efforts to clean up the voter lists before the 2026 elections. Signature Style Ajay Jadhav is known for accountability journalism. His work often bridges the gap between high-level policy and the "ground zero" reality of Pune's residents. He is particularly focused on Sustainable Development, ensuring that as Pune grows into a "Bharat Mandapam" style destination (referring to his report on the Lohegaon project), its environmental and social safeguards remain intact. X (Twitter): @ajay_khape ... Read More

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