PMC to give 12 acres at Phursungi-Uruli Devachi to BPCL for bio-CNG project

Pune generates around 2,700 to 2,800 metric tonnes of solid waste every day.

Written by: Ajay Jadhav
3 min readPuneSep 23, 2026 06:23 PM IST
The PMC's responsibilities will be limited to transporting segregated wet waste to the plant and providing basic infrastructure, including roads, water, electricity, sewerage and a boundary wall.The PMC's responsibilities will be limited to transporting segregated wet waste to the plant and providing basic infrastructure, including roads, water, electricity, sewerage and a boundary wall.(File Photo/Enhanced using AI)
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In a bid to increase wet waste processing capacity, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to allot 12 acres of land at its garbage depot in Phursungi-Uruli Devachi to Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) for setting up a bio-CNG plant that will process 300 metric tonnes of wet waste daily.

“The entire cost of construction of the project, including its maintenance and repairs, will be borne by BPCL, and the Municipal Corporation will only have to provide the land and necessary basic facilities,” said Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram.

The land is proposed to be allotted for 25 years, covering the operation and maintenance period, at a nominal rent of Re 1 per acre per year, said committee chairman Srinath Bhimale.

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Pune generates around 2,700 to 2,800 metric tonnes of solid waste every day. Of this, approximately 1,000 to 1,100 metric tonnes of wet waste is collected through the municipal system. Another 150 metric tonnes is treated through organic waste management and home composting. However, the city currently has an installed wet waste processing capacity of only 595 metric tonnes per day.

The PMC’s existing projects include a 200-tonne-per-day plant at Hadapsar, a 100-tonne facility at the Katraj Transfer Centre, a 50-tonne facility at the Katraj Railway Museum and decentralised biogas projects with a combined capacity of 45 tonnes per day.

Also Read | As Pune’s garbage crisis chokes city, PMC official flags manpower gap

The Nobel Exchange project at Sus has an installed capacity of 200 tonnes per day. However, the administration has stated that it currently processes only 30 to 50 tonnes daily.

At present, around 600 to 700 metric tonnes of segregated wet waste is given to farmers for composting every day. The administration has said that, under the Solid Waste Management and Handling Rules, waste generated within the limits of local bodies must be processed and scientifically disposed of. It has, therefore, stressed the need to expand processing capacity rather than depend on farmers to handle the waste.

1,375-tonne capacity needed to process 1,100 tonnes of waste

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The administration has stated that, assuming daily wet waste generation of 1,100 tonnes and an operational efficiency of 80 per cent, the city needs an installed processing capacity of at least 1,375 tonnes per day.

Also Read | What happens to your waste once it leaves your door — and what needs to change?

The proposed 300-tonne-per-day BPCL project will help bridge the gap. However, additional processing facilities will be required to meet future increases in waste generation.

No financial burden on PMC

BPCL will bear the entire cost of construction, operation and maintenance, with no financial assistance from the civic body.

The PMC’s responsibilities will be limited to transporting segregated wet waste to the plant and providing basic infrastructure, including roads, water, electricity, sewerage and a boundary wall. BPCL will pay the monthly electricity and water bills.

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BPCL will also own the products generated at the plant and have the rights to sell them or dispose of them scientifically.

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Ajay Jadhav
Ajay Jadhav
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Ajay Jadhav is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, Pune. With over 22 years of experience in the industry, he is a highly specialized journalist whose work focuses on the intersection of urban infrastructure, governance, and sustainability. Professional Background  Role: As Assistant Editor, he plays a key role in the editorial direction of the Pune bureau, specializing in urban policy and its direct impact on citizens. Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a PG Diploma in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). He also studied at the prestigious Fergusson College. Impactful Reporting: He is credited with research-based articles on conservancy staff (waste workers) that influenced national policy for better working conditions. He is also known for exposing the contrast between high-end infrastructure (like helipads for leaders) and the lack of basic amenities like schools in their home districts. Personal Interests: An avid trekker and sports enthusiast, his personal interest in the outdoors often informs his reporting on environmental protection and sustainable development. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) His reporting in late 2025 has been dominated by the upcoming January 2026 Civic Polls in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, and the city's infrastructure boom: 1. Political Analysis (Civic Elections 2026) "Not friendly but a bitter fight lies ahead between BJP and NCP for PMC, PCMC" (Dec 22, 2025): A detailed look at the intense rivalry between the Mahayuti partners as they prepare for the January 15 municipal elections. "Pune civic polls: Big blow to NCP, NCP(SP) as leaders switch to BJP" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on high-profile poaching and party-hopping ahead of the elections. "Ajit Pawar's NCP continues domination in Pune, wins 10 of 17 local bodies" (Dec 21, 2025): Analyzing the results of the local self-government body elections as a precursor to the main civic polls. 2. Infrastructure & Urban Development "Looking Ahead at 2026: Pune to see inauguration of much-awaited Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar metro route" (Dec 22, 2025): An "outlook" piece on the critical Metro Line 3 project expected to finish by March 2026. "Building Pune: PMC to construct double-decker bridge over Mula-Mutha River" (Dec 18, 2025): Detailing a major project aimed at easing traffic between Hadapsar and Kharadi.  "Condition of highway from Pune to Kolhapur to improve in a year: Gadkari" (Dec 4, 2025): Reporting on the Union Minister’s assurances regarding one of the state's most critical transport corridors. 3. Civic Governance & Environment "Install sensors, LED indicators at construction sites within 15 days: PMC to builders" (Dec 16, 2025): A follow-up to the "Breathless Pune" series, reporting on new mandates for builders to monitor air quality in real-time. "Errors in electoral rolls: PMC corrects data of 92,466 voters" (Dec 16, 2025): Tracking the administrative efforts to clean up the voter lists before the 2026 elections. Signature Style Ajay Jadhav is known for accountability journalism. His work often bridges the gap between high-level policy and the "ground zero" reality of Pune's residents. He is particularly focused on Sustainable Development, ensuring that as Pune grows into a "Bharat Mandapam" style destination (referring to his report on the Lohegaon project), its environmental and social safeguards remain intact. X (Twitter): @ajay_khape ... Read More

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