PMC to give 12 acres at Phursungi-Uruli Devachi to BPCL for bio-CNG project

The PMC's responsibilities will be limited to transporting segregated wet waste to the plant and providing basic infrastructure, including roads, water, electricity, sewerage and a boundary wall.(File Photo/Enhanced using AI)

In a bid to increase wet waste processing capacity, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to allot 12 acres of land at its garbage depot in Phursungi-Uruli Devachi to Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) for setting up a bio-CNG plant that will process 300 metric tonnes of wet waste daily.

“The entire cost of construction of the project, including its maintenance and repairs, will be borne by BPCL, and the Municipal Corporation will only have to provide the land and necessary basic facilities,” said Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram.

The land is proposed to be allotted for 25 years, covering the operation and maintenance period, at a nominal rent of Re 1 per acre per year, said committee chairman Srinath Bhimale.