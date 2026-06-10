Bomb threat at PMC office in Pune: ‘Khalistan National Army’ email sparks alert across Maharashtra

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The headquarters of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) in Shivajinagar was evacuated Wednesday morning after receiving a bomb threat via email. Sent under the name of the ‘Khalistan National Army’, an armed separatist group, the threat has put the state security apparatus on high alert.
The alert was triggered after a bomb threat email was received in the PMC’s IT support inbox at 8.21 am. Following the warning, civic officials informed the police, prompting local police personnel and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) to rush to the premises. As a precaution, employees and visitors were evacuated from the main building while the area was searched.
“Police teams were deployed immediately to cordon off the area and handle crowd control around the perimeter,” a senior police officer said, confirming that multi-agency security protocols were activated without delay.
The threat allegedly stated that a bomb had been planted to target the Pune Mayor’s office. However, sources revealed that the email’s contents extended far beyond Pune, threatening to trigger blasts at major political hubs across Maharashtra.
The other locations mentioned in the threat allegedly include the Vidhan Bhavan (state Legislative Assembly complex) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters in Nagpur.
Considering the contents of the mail, various agencies, including the police, Anti Terrorist Squad, and other Central government authorities, are looking into the case, officials said.
The police are verifying whether the threat was a hoax or was actually linked to the separatist group, sources said.
The PMC building is situated in a busy area of Shivajinagar, adjacent to the PMC Metro station, making it one of the city’s busiest administrative and transit hubs.