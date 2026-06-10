Bomb threat at PMC office in Pune: ‘Khalistan National Army’ email sparks alert across Maharashtra

The PMC directive comes in the wake of standard operating procedure (SOP) for outdoor informal works released by the Maharashtra government amid rising heat risk across urban centres.

The headquarters of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) in Shivajinagar was evacuated Wednesday morning after receiving a bomb threat via email. Sent under the name of the ‘Khalistan National Army’, an armed separatist group, the threat has put the state security apparatus on high alert.

The alert was triggered after a bomb threat email was received in the PMC’s IT support inbox at 8.21 am. Following the warning, civic officials informed the police, prompting local police personnel and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) to rush to the premises. As a precaution, employees and visitors were evacuated from the main building while the area was searched.