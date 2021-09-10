Pune: PMC asks Ganesh mandals to restrict devotees from visiting pandals

Concerned over the steady increase of Covid-19 cases and the crowding of markets during the festival season, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has banned in-person worshipping or darshan at Ganesh pandals. The civic body has also urged Ganpati mandals to telecast the rituals live so that the devotees can watch it online.

“The devotees should be restricted from visiting Ganesh pandals for in-person worshipping of Lord Ganesh and the darshan of the Ganesh statute should be provided by mandals via online or electronic medium,” stated the PMC order.

Public celebrations of Ganesh festival in the city should be strictly done by adhering to the guidelines issued for it and in a simple manner, said Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar.

The civic administration, in accordance with directions of the state government, has already urged local residents to worship the idols at home. The Ganesh mandals were also asked to hold health camps instead of organising cultural or religious functions. Any processions for Ganpati festival have been completely banned.