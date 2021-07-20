Pune: PMC approves proposal to install Jijau, Bal Shivaji sculptures at Shivneri Fort

Earlier, the PMC had installed a mural of Tanaji Malusare, a close associate of the Maratha king, at Sinhagad Fort in 2017.(Representational image)

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) standing committee on Monday approved a proposal to install a sculpture of Jijau and Bal Shivaji — mother of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji and toddler Shivaji, in Shivneri fort in Pune district.

The proposal was tabled by NCP corporator Abdul Gaffur Pathan. “Maratha king Shivaji was born to Jijau in Shivneri fort in Junnar taluka of Pune district. His initial education took place in the fort under the guidance of his mother Jijau and then they shifted to Laal Mahal in Kasba Peth in Pune. Shivaji built an empire under the guidance of his mother. He won many battles and captured forts,” said Hemant Rasane, chairperson of the standing committee.

“His achievements and the contribution of his mother Jijau are an inspiration to the entire country. The scultpure will be installed to honour them,” he said.

Earlier, the PMC had installed a mural of Tanaji Malusare, a close associate of the Maratha king, at Sinhagad Fort in 2017. The civic body has also started the process of installing a sculpture of Sambhaji Maharaj at Purandar Fort.