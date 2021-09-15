Pune: PMC appoints new agency to tackle pig menace

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will be appointing a new agency for tackling pig menace in the city as the contract with the current agency, which has caught and disposed of more than 40,000 stray pigs in the last two-and-a-half years, runs out.

As per the provisions of the Maharashtra Municipal Act, the PMC has the power to catch and kill stray pigs in its jurisdiction but it runs into problems during their disposal at slaughterhouses. Thus, a private agency is being hired to catch and dispose of stray pigs as per the rules of the Animal Welfare Board of India.

The PMC first appointed a private agency in July 2018 to tackle the increasing pig menace. The agency caught 40,386 stray pigs till March this year and paid a total of Rs 60.60 lakh as charges on selling the animal to slaughterhouses.

“The PMC has made a budgetary provision of Rs 90 lakh for checking the menace of stray pigs in the city. The private agency would be paid Rs 1,425 per animal for catching pigs and transporting them to slaughterhouses. The agency will pay Rs 356 to PMC for selling each animal to the slaughterhouse,” said Hemant Rasane, chairperson of the standing committee.

The private agency will first catch a stray pig and put a tag on its ear before transporting it to the slaughterhouse. The agency will have to submit the photo of each animal with a tag for claiming charges from the civic body, he said.

The PMC has been receiving complaints on the increasing pig menace in the city for the last few years as the animals stray on roads and cause accidents.