To serve 13 lakh citizens CWPRS land boosts PMC hopes for water treatment plant

The civic body has been looking at additional water treatment capacity as the population of the newly merged areas continues to rise. The proposed plant is expected to help the PMC plan water supply for these areas while also meeting their future demand. (File)

The Pune Municipal Corporation’s plan to set up a 200 MLD water treatment plant to meet the growing water needs of 16 newly merged villages has received a boost, with the Central Water and Power Research Station (CWPRS) likely to make available around 2.5 hectares of its land at Khadakwasla for the project.

The proposed plant is expected to cater to nearly 13 lakh people living in the merged villages.

PMC Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram raised the proposal to use the CWPRS land and held discussions with CWPRS Director Selva Balan. The research station has responded positively to the proposal, a senior PMC officer said.