Pune: PM Modi to inaugurate Sant Tukaram temple on June 14, security tightened

Elaborate security arrangements have been put in place for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to the temple town of Dehu in Pune on Tuesday. The entry of the devotees into the Sant Tukaram temple will be allowed in a restricted manner on Sunday and Monday and it will be barred on Tuesday, the trustees said.

Senior Pimpri-Chinchwad police officials said that as part of preparations for the ceremony, the top brass of Maharashtra Police visited the temple. In consultation with the concerned central security formations, a multilayered security cover has been put in place, officials said. At the time of PM Modi’s visit, a significant police force will be deployed to avoid any untoward incident, they said.

The trustees of Sant Tukaram Maharaj Sansthan had earlier announced that the temple would remain closed from Sunday owing to the prime minister’s visit. The trustees, however, said that for Sunday and Monday, the entry of devotees would be allowed in a restricted manner. Trustees said that display screens are being put up at various places for devotees for ‘darshan’.

PM Modi will inaugurate the Sant Tukaram Shila Mandir on Tuesday. Shila refers to a rock that is currently on the Dehu Sansthan temple premises, and it has been for centuries the starting point of Wari, the annual pilgrimage to Pandharpur.

Sant Tukaram and his work are central to the Warkari sect spread across Maharashtra. His message about a casteless society and his denial of rituals had led to a social movement.