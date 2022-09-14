Pune: PM Modi condoles death of Chhatrapati Shivajiraje Bhosale

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condoled the death of Chhatrapati Shivajiraje Bhosale – a twelfth-generation descendant of Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj – who passed away in a private hospital in Pune Tuesday evening. He was 75.

“Saddened by the demise of Shrimant Chhatrapati Shivajiraje Bhosale Ji. He was a dynamic and multifaceted personality who worked extensively among the people. He made a rich contribution towards Satara’s progress. Condolences to his family, friends and admirers,” PM Modi said in a tweet.

Bhosale, a former mayor of Satara, was the uncle of BJP MP Udyanraje Bhosale and party MLA Shivendraraje Bhosale.

Born on April 23, 1947, he was hailed for his contributions in the field of education, art, culture and sports. The former president of the Maharashtra State Badminton Association and chief of the Satara District Badminton Association lived in Adalat Rajwada in Satara.

“Shrimant Chhatrapati Shivajiraje Bhosale, an heir of the Chhatrapati family passed away at the age of 75. His body will be kept at Adalat Wada in Satara tomorrow for the last darshan. A heartfelt tribute to respected uncle,” Udayanraje Bhosale tweeted.