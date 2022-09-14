scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 14, 2022

Pune: PM Modi condoles death of Chhatrapati Shivajiraje Bhosale

A former mayor of Satara in Maharashtra, Chhatrapati Shivajiraje Bhosale was a twelfth-generation descendant of Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. He was 75.

modiIn a tweet, PM Narendra Modi said Bhosale made a "rich contribution towards Satara's progress." (Express file photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condoled the death of Chhatrapati Shivajiraje Bhosale – a twelfth-generation descendant of Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj – who passed away in a private hospital in Pune Tuesday evening. He was 75.

“Saddened by the demise of Shrimant Chhatrapati Shivajiraje Bhosale Ji. He was a dynamic and multifaceted personality who worked extensively among the people. He made a rich contribution towards Satara’s progress. Condolences to his family, friends and admirers,” PM Modi said in a tweet.

Bhosale, a former mayor of Satara, was the uncle of BJP MP Udyanraje Bhosale and party MLA Shivendraraje Bhosale.

Born on April 23, 1947, he was hailed for his contributions in the field of education, art, culture and sports. The former president of the Maharashtra State Badminton Association and chief of the Satara District Badminton Association lived in Adalat Rajwada in Satara.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How Gujarat pipped Maharashtra to win Vedanta-Foxconn’s $22 billion...Premium
How Gujarat pipped Maharashtra to win Vedanta-Foxconn’s $22 billion...
‘Cheetah mitras’ to watch towers, Kuno ready to host African guestsPremium
‘Cheetah mitras’ to watch towers, Kuno ready to host African guests
‘Foreign agents’ went undetected till flagged by someone outside: ZatkoPremium
‘Foreign agents’ went undetected till flagged by someone outside: Zatko
As Vedanta-Foxconn picks Gujarat, blame game in MaharashtraPremium
As Vedanta-Foxconn picks Gujarat, blame game in Maharashtra

“Shrimant Chhatrapati Shivajiraje Bhosale, an heir of the Chhatrapati family passed away at the age of 75. His body will be kept at Adalat Wada in Satara tomorrow for the last darshan. A heartfelt tribute to respected uncle,” Udayanraje Bhosale tweeted.

First published on: 14-09-2022 at 03:49:16 pm
Next Story

IBPS RRB PO Prelims result 2022 declared: How to check

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 14: Latest News
Advertisement