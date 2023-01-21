Elysée Treaty anniversary: Play on Voltaire and Frederick II, King of Prussia, to be staged in Pune tomorrow

A play titled ‘Of Philosophers and Kings’, based on the letters exchanged between the French writer-philosopher Voltaire and Frederick II, King of Prussia, more than 300 years ago, will be performed in Pune, Maharashtra, on Sunday to mark the 60th anniversary of the Elysée Treaty. The treaty laid the foundation of French-German cooperation following World War II.

The play is written by Nandita Wagle and directed by Anupam Barve. Actors Aanand Chabukswar and Angad Patwardhan are playing the lead roles.

“The correspondence took place for a staggering 42 years between 1736 and 1778, beginning with Frederick when he was still a young prince to Voltaire’s death. It ranges from amicable admiration in the first phase, through philosophical differences and debates and even fights, to an eventual mutual admiration as well contemplation on life and choices,” says Barve, who focuses on making social comments through theatre.

Barve’s last production ‘Uchchaad’, was adapted from the French work ‘God of Carnage’ that provoked the audience to think about the nature of violence in oneself. Barve was selected to direct ‘Of Philosophers and Kings’ by Vibhavari Deshpande and Shrirang Godbole of Rainbow Umbrella Foundation, which has conceptualised the programme.

“The play offers us a very interesting opportunity to reflect on the kind of world that we live in and the scenario around us,” says the director, who adds that in one part, Frederick II writes, ‘Would you like to exchange poetry for politics? The only similarity between them is that politicians and poets are a plaything of the public, and the objects of their colleague’s satire.’

“If we look at the social, political and economic realities around ourselves at present, we will find that Voltaire and Frederick II were having the same kind of discussions. They were talking about the various kinds of differences between cultures and nation states, among others. This makes the work relevant to current times,” adds Barve.

Chabukswar portrays Voltaire as being tricky and manipulative but also diligent and clever. Patwardhan, when he portrays the young prince, shows his awe for the thinker and the philosopher. After his coronation, Frederick II is depicted as caught between duty and conviction, ethics and morals. “Also, one gets the suggestion that Frederick II has more than just admiration for Voltaire,” says Barve.

The performance of ‘Of Philosophers and Kings’ is just one element in a calendar of activities planned by Goethe-Institut Max Mueller Bhavan Pune and Alliance Française de Pune to mark the anniversary. All events will have one unifying theme—friendship.

The drama will be performed at Goethe – Institut Pune, Boat Club Road, at 7 pm.